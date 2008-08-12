Is it just me or does anyone else want to live in the Water Cube? Well not the actual Water Cube, but in an environment like that. If you are not familiar with it, the Water cube is the clean and smart looking modern structure built as the swimming venue for the Beijing Olympics. It, along with the “Birds Nest”, (the much heralded Olympic stadium), are making this designer’s veiwing of the Olympics a very enjoyable experience. The Water Cube looks a little bit like a giant Apple store. While I am huge fan of modernism and the “New modernism movement, it bothers me that a sports hall, a computer store and my dream home all share the same aesthetic ideals, colors, and even material executions.