This week I had lunch with a colleague who works at one of the most innovative and creative shops around today. One might assume that his agency is based here in nYc – but then you’d be wrong. Honest mistake though; New York City has probably more advertising/branding/creative studios per capita than any other city in the world. So if not in New York City where might this bastion of creative talent be simmering its brain cells to cook up the next hottest campaign? LA maybe? Nope. Perhaps Atlanta or Richmond? Wrong again. So where else is there a hotbed of energetic, creative fun people? Why in New Orleans Louisiana, mon cher.

Which brings me to the topic of this post. Everyone in the United States now knows of New Orleans highs and lows, most especially the lows. With 24/7 news shows highlighting everything wrong with my hometown it brings me the greatest pleasure to bring to your attention the New Orleans 100:

The New Orleans 100 is a worldwide initiative that will highlight and encourage discussion among millions about 100 of the most innovative and world-changing ideas to take root in the city since Katrina.

After hearing so many of the positive changes and innovative projects post-Katrina, we’ve decided enough is enough. It’s time to put and end to the negative press in the mainstream media. We know the levees broke. We know our city is dysfunctional. We know that.

But do you know about Prospect.1 ? The largest biennial of international contemporary art ever organized in the United States. Or NOLA YURP ? An organization that offers a support and resource network to connect, retrain and attract young professionals from diverse backgrounds for a sustainable New Orleans. The world needs to know about the NEW New Orleans. And to quote Brad Pitt,”If you’re going to rebuild something, why not rebuild it right?” Amen brother.

twitter, facebook, To combat top down media during the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we will leverage bottom up tools on the social web (email, blogs digg , etc.) which can reach a combined audience of millions to raise awareness about New Orleans and inspire action to make a difference.

The list will be release on Monday, August 25 – the week of the Hurricane Katrina anniversary. Our goal is to reach 1,000,000 views by 8/29/08. We encourage everyone to spread the word by emailing the list, blogging it, digging it, stumbling it, etc.. You can make a difference. All it takes is a click!

To view the list and find out more information , please visit

http://alldaybuffet.org/neworleans100