User Growth First, Revenue Second? – Learning From Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

This cartoon summarises the concept very well – The Online Business Model To Get VC Money

Web ventures backed by VCs are notorious for focusing predominantly on acquiring users first and leaving revenue on the back burner during the early stages. The perfect examples are YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

TechCrunch reported today that Facebook Is Not Only The World’s Largest Social Network, It Is Also The Fastest Growing – of course not mentioning revenue since the article was not about that.

Their team deserves tremendous credit for what they have achieved.

However, 99% of entrepreneurs can’t go about building their business this way because they don’t have millions of dollars from VCs to burn through while they figure out a way to actually make money.

YouTube is still having trouble monetizing their audience and few entrepreneurs ever get that kind of big payout like Chad Hurley and Steve Chen. Repeating what they did is possible, but extremely unlikely (except during a bubble of course).

Twitter did not have a business model when it launched and still doesn’t have one, but it is growing amazingly quick and I am confident they will find a model (well maybe with Summize they now have one). They have been able to do this because they have raised over US$20 million from VCs – without a business model and a clear plan to generate cash flow.