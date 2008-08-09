Barack Obama’s VP Announcement and Embracing Technology

Barack Obama’s latest move online has cemented his place as the presidential candidate that has fully embraced the Internet and web 2.0 concepts. On his website, the public can now sign-up to receive an email or cellphone text message to be among the first to know who Obama announces as his running mate.

This is a novel method of revealing to the world the identity of your Vice-President candidate. It also promotes a personal conversation with the Obama campaign. I also like how it shows that politicians are embracing technology and the new kinds of communication it allows.

Will John McCain follow suit with his VP announcement? And which candidate will be the first to release an iPhone app?