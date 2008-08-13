Rebecca Ward, Self Confidence and The Optimist Creed

If you want to become self confident, you need to do three things: 1) become an optimist, 2) face our fears and take action, and 3) surround yourself with positive people.

Have you been watching the Olympics? I find myself getting hooked in every two years. I like it now that the Winter Games don’t happen the same year as the Summer Games. I thought that the opening ceremony on Friday was pretty impressive; particularly the way they lit the torch. What did you think?

On Saturday, I turned on the TV in time to see that three young women from the USA won the fencing saber medals. Mariel Zagunis repeated as the gold medalist, Sada Jacobsen won the silver, and Rebecca Ward won the bronze. After the medal ceremony, Rebecca Ward made a very interesting point that ties directly to optimism.

She said that she was very disappointed when she lost her semi final match, and would not get a chance to compete for the gold medal. But then she quickly realized that she needed to forget about that loss and get her head ready to compete for the bronze medal.

If you read this blog, you know that I am a big fan of The Optimist Creed. I think it is the best statement on optimism that I’ve ever seen. The seventh point of The Optimist Creed says, “Promise yourself to forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future.”

That’s what Rebecca Ward did. She set aside her disappointment at not having a chance to compete for the gold medal, and pressed on to win the bronze. She could have let her disappointment in losing the semi final match, destroy her opportunity for an Olympic Medal. But she didn’t. She displayed the mental toughness necessary to move on after a defeat.

The common sense point here is simple. If you want to succeed in your life and career, you need to become an optimist. Among other things, optimists are willing and able to put aside setbacks and move forward. That’s what Rebecca Ward did in Beijing. She was disappointed in losing a chance to compete for the gold medal, but she did not let this disappointment stop her from taking advantage of the opportunity she had to win the bronze. Good for her – and good for you, if you follow her example.