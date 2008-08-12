advertisement
History Worth Remembering – The New York Internet Industry Speech Brainstorm

By Donald Schwartz1 minute Read

This is worth the time for anyone interested in NYC’s Digital Media Industry
Posted by: Shreyas Pandit August: 7, 2008 to NextNY

NYC-based venture capitalist Fred Wilson is crowd-sourcing the talk he will give at the Web 2.0 conference in New York this September. What’s evolving there is a trip down memory lane, recounting the rise, fall and rebirth of Manhattan’s digital media industry. A great read for those that lived it, or wanted to.

Link: http://usv.jot.com/WikiHome/USV%20Wiki/The%20New%20York%20Internet%20…

A taste:

*- Seth Godin starts Yoyodyne as a provider of games for Prodigy and CompuServe. (note: need to find precise dates for the following)

* iGuide JV
* launch of nytimes.com
* pseudo.com
* Doubleclick
* iVillage*

 

