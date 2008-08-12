Agents for Sale!

Real estate companies have been offering potential recruits hefty packages to come on board. Reliable sources are saying that sign on bonuses range from $5000 to $250,000. Yes, that is ¼ of one million dollars, to entice agents to consider their company. They are also offering high, fixed (and unearned splits) for 2-3 years. The same package can also include 30,000 pieces of direct mail, up to $1500/month for assistant payment, building out space, and logo development incorrectly referred to as “branding”.