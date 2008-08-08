Fujitsu Makes Netbook Line Official

Fujitsu [OTC:FJTSY] hasn’t exactly been cloak-and-dagger about its new netbook, the LifeBook U2010, but this week it got official with the line, showing it off in all 5 colors. Those colors are: Ocean Black (?), Pink Gold (??), Cool Silver, Fuschia Red, and Luminous Blue. It would appear that someone at Fujitsu was using Google Translator when picking English names, but that doesn’t hurt the solid parts spec that these machines pack. A 1.6GHz Intel Atom processor does the hard work, while a 5.6-inch WXGA display and an optional 64GB SSD drive (or 60GB standard HDD) run the rest of the show. The best spec, however, is the battery life, which Fujitsu is claiming to be 8 hours per charge. The machines will also have a 1.3MP built-in webcam. No word on price or US availability, though.