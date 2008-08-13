What is Work/Life Balance?

I am writing this post in my home office, dressed comfortably in shorts and a t-shirt. My daughter, Annaliese, was born just 13 days ago, July 26th. I am taking two weeks off to stay home with her and my wife, Dawn. These past two weeks have been incredible, joyous and amazing!

I work on the senior leadership team of one of the top 60 urban school districts in the United States, Saint Paul Public Schools (www.spps.org). I oversee the day-to-day activities of 800 outstanding operations employees in the areas of Nutrition (cafeterias), Facilities (70+ buildings), IT (network and classroom technology), Security & Emergency Management (and serve as incident commander), and Transportation (we transport 98% of the 40,000 students each day). Summer is our busiest time as we prepare the schools for ‘opening’ each fall. We manage over 150 construction and maintenance projects, prepare a complex fall transportation bus schedule, cafeteria menus, etc. No time off for this operations group. Days are long and the work is demanding. Add to that the strategy work to plan for the future and mix in a $10million budget deficit and you get the idea that I couldn’t take an hour off, let alone two weeks!

Yet here I am. This blog will be about learning and understanding what ‘balance’ is for each of us. Is “50-50” right? Should one choose family over career? Do you have to? Do we get to choose, or do circumstances require us to react and deal with our lives as is?

I will be writing each Friday. We’ll have conversations on topics such as this and see what we find out! I look forward to learning with you. Welcome to Work/Life balance and FastCompany.com! I am new to this site, but not new to blogging, or trying to balance work and life the past 22 years! ( I write on maximizing organizational performance at www.happyburroblog.com). I look forward to our conversations, shared learning and inspiration to find that ‘balance’.

Cheers,

Joe