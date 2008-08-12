Tips for Finding Discount Web Hosting

Here are some tips when trying to find discount web site hosting .

What is the “real” price? Sometimes hosts show really low pricing per month but that might only apply if you signup for one or two years.

What features do they offer? Some things to compare: space; traffic; email; etc.

How is their service? Sometimes discount web hosting providers skimp on customer service. Test them out before you purchase.

Do they offer a money back guarantee? Some have free trials.

How long have they been around? Look for established companies of at least 2-3 years. Be cautious with startups that might disappear.

Do they offer all of the features that you need for your site to operate properly? If you have a basic html site then you will probably be fine. But if you use a database, e-commerce or other dynamic features make sure you find out first.

Check on references. Ask them to provide you with a few customers to check on their satsifaction levels.

These are just some of the tips you can use when looking for discount web hosting services.