Tips for Finding Discount Web Hosting

Here are some tips when trying to find discount web site hosting.
- What is the “real” price? Sometimes hosts show really low pricing per month but that might only apply if you signup for one or two years.
- What features do they offer? Some things to compare: space; traffic; email; etc.
- How is their service? Sometimes discount web hosting providers skimp on customer service. Test them out before you purchase.
- Do they offer a money back guarantee? Some have free trials.
- How long have they been around? Look for established companies of at least 2-3 years. Be cautious with startups that might disappear.
- Do they offer all of the features that you need for your site to operate properly? If you have a basic html site then you will probably be fine. But if you use a database, e-commerce or other dynamic features make sure you find out first.
- Check on references. Ask them to provide you with a few customers to check on their satsifaction levels.
These are just some of the tips you can use when looking for discount web hosting services.
|discount web site
hosting