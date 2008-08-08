T-Mobile Gets First 3G Phone

The other day we reported that T-Mobile [NYSE:DT] was bringing online their second 3G service market in the country, bringing the total to New York and Las Vegas. Well, now it’s even got itself a real life HSDPA handset to go with the network, courtesy of Sony Ericsson [NYSE:SNE]. The phone is a little green-and-black number called the TM506, and sports the standard tri-band GSM/dual-band UMTS radios for regular and 3G connectivity. It also packs Bluetooth 2, a 2MP camera, and assisted GPS. You can buy it on September 3, but no word on what it’ll cost (best guess: not much).