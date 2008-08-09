Heavy Rain as Video Game Art

Since the creation of video games, every year game developers have pushed the boundaries of graphics, ever-seeking greater realism. New images were recently released of Heavy Rain, from French developers Quantic Dream. Browsing through the gallery (click on the images to enlarge them) one can see that they have hit new heights in realism — uncanny valley be damned!

There is this unspoken notion in the world of video games that if we can make games as visually close to film, maybe they would get the same respect in the public and in the art world as film does. Games like Call of Duty 4 and Metal Gear Solid 4 have worked toward this goal, but it seems like Heavy Rain may be the first to actually make it.

These awe-inspiring screenshots, taken along with Quantic Dream’s previous announcement that Heavy Rain‘s focus is on drama and on the moral choices of the characters, maybe the question of whether games can be art will finally be answered.