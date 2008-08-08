advertisement
Kodak Pre-Releases Budget Video Cam

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

We’ve all heard great things about the Flip video cams, those diminutive, inexpensive recorders that have taken the YouTube generation by storm. Well, Kodak [NYSE:EK] appears to want to jump on that money train, having made available for pre-order their new Zi6 pocket video camera. There’s no word on when it’ll ship, but Kodak has told the world a little about the cam itself: it’ll shoot 720p, have a spring-loaded USB connector, a 2.4-inch LCD and be powered by AA batteries. There’s only 128MB of video on-board, so it looks like you can add the cost of an SD card to the $180 retail price.

