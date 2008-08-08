Kodak Pre-Releases Budget Video Cam

We’ve all heard great things about the Flip video cams, those diminutive, inexpensive recorders that have taken the YouTube generation by storm. Well, Kodak [NYSE:EK] appears to want to jump on that money train, having made available for pre-order their new Zi6 pocket video camera. There’s no word on when it’ll ship, but Kodak has told the world a little about the cam itself: it’ll shoot 720p, have a spring-loaded USB connector, a 2.4-inch LCD and be powered by AA batteries. There’s only 128MB of video on-board, so it looks like you can add the cost of an SD card to the $180 retail price.