Rags to Riches…Anecdotally Speaking

I love listening to a good story…especially ones about entrepreneurs and their path to eventual success. The woman or man who turned nothing into something, who did it quickly, and without the help of others, AKA the “rags to riches” story.

I think there is a yearning in every entrepreneur who hears these stories to identify with the subject and imagine how it could happen to them. Like there is some magic formula to success, and if we could just do this one or two things…our business would take off, our work load would ease up and we would start living the good life we deserve.

There is a video on YouTube of famed story teller Ira Glass, host of This American Life, explaining what makes a good story. According to Glass the first characteristic is (paraphrasing here) an anecdotal storyline; a sequence of events that leads to a destination, creating questions and suspense along the way. The second characteristic is a moment of reflection or “ah ha” moment.

This formula, or at least the first characteristic is used in most “rags to riches” story. The second characteristic is usually more illusive. For example, in the August issue of Inc. Magazine the cover story proclaims “Think Rich and Never Give Up“ subtitled “How Joe Cirulli turned his last 12 cents into a $17 million company”.

Clearly this cover blurb is targeted at selling magazines. But, one could imagine an enterprising entrepreneur walking by a newsstand, catching a glimpse of the title accompanied by a cover shot of an average looking Joe Cirulli and thinking: “Hey! I can do that…I have 12 cents in my pocket and I certainly know how to think rich. Where do I sign up?”

Unfortunately, unless you are at Barnes & Noble where freeloaders religiously read books and other publications free of charge in the store, you may have to spend you last 12 cents and beg for another $4.87 to find out. But I digress…the article entitled “The Believer“, also points to the books “The Power of Positive Thinking“ by Norman Vincent Peale and “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill as a contributing factor of his success.

As it turns out, (and as you might suspect) the 12 cents and the books were inconsequential to the success of Joe Cirulli and his Gainesville fitness center. According to the article, it was a few years after he was down to his last 12 cents that he happened upon on opportunity to purchase a local health club, who’s alcoholic owner was getting divorced and facing bankruptcy. Then, only through the power of persuasion he convinced gun shy bankers not to foreclose on the business (and I guess assume the loan being foreclosed on although it is not expressly stated in the article), finds a new location on a deadline, begs people for personal loans, only partially completes fit-up on a property that fails inspection, opens anyway and finishes it over the next six months without incident or interference from the local city inspector. Once up and running, his passion for fitness and customer service grows the business into a successful operation…over years.