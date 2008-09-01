“Message in a Bottle” (July/August 2007), editor-at-large Charles Fishman’s magnum opus on bottled water, has picked up another prize: the 2008 Gerald R. Loeb Award for feature writing, one of the most prestigious awards in business journalism. Already the winner of the Deadline Club’s magazine-feature reporting prize, “Message in a Bottle” is also in the running for honors from the Association of Food Journalists. A book inspired by the article is in the works. — Jocelyn Hawkes

Selling out

If Adam Werbach’s journey from Sierra Club president to Wal-Mart’s green missionary turned some heads (“Working With the Enemy,” September 2007), his latest corporate marriage will have them spinning. In January, Werbach sold his tiny San Francisco sustainability consultancy, Act Now, to Saatchi & Saatchi for an undisclosed amount. “For those people who thought we sold out [to Wal-Mart], this was proof,” Werbach says. “For us, we were like, ‘Wow, we can take this to 84 countries and bring it to scale, which has always been our goal.’ The oddest thing about all of this is that many of the people who were most critical of me are now applying for jobs with me.” — Danielle Sacks