Contributors

San Francisco — based Dwight Eschliman says his photography is an “effort to bring a bit of organization to a disorderly world.” Fortunately for Eschliman, the shoot for “Oakley’s Optical Illusion” was “easy, breezy — very SoCal.” He was impressed, too, by the company’s vibe. “It was pretty cool to see a company that is apparently staffed entirely by 23-year-olds,” says the golf-loving, skateboarding father of two, who is all of 36 years old. “It seems that they even show up for work.”

Amanda Bower

It took bribes — ice cream, pizza, a whole day in pajamas — before Amanda Bower’s two sons allowed her to go to an aquarium, planetarium, and natural-history museum without them. No fair! The former Time correspondent got a preview of San Francisco’s new California Academy of Sciences for “Forces of Nature.” She has since curbed her enthusiasm for the architectural marvel, lest her kids demand more pizza before opening day.

Jeff Chu

Before senior editor Jeff Chu met Michelle Rhee (“The Iron Chancellor“), his most memorable education-reporting assignment was at Indiana University, where his research included wielding a Super Soaker at a Phi Gamma Delta frat party. But Rhee has a special resonance for him: “I have emails from Michelle sent at 1:08 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. I’m an email fiend, too, but that is, to borrow one of her favorite words, crazy.”

Carlye Adler