How to Make Banking Fun

Banks? Less so. Many have based their profits on high-interest lending, rising fees, and penalties — drawing the ire of consumer advocates, congressional regulators, and anyone who has ever been on hold with Visa.

Now a range of financial institutions are trying a new business model: being good. Specifically, they’re nudging, and even paying, customers to save money. Although they’re marketing new programs to feel as fun and easy as “buy now, pay later,” saving can be a tough sell and doesn’t necessarily benefit the bottom line. “Unless you keep your cost very efficient or charge massive fees,” says Peter Tufano, a Harvard Business School professor who for the past decade has been studying and testing new policies to promote savings, “the economics of providing savings programs for low- to moderate-income families are not all that great.” The ideas are creative, but can playing the nice guy please shareholders as well as customers? It all depends on the value of good PR.

Banks

Wachovia’s Way2Save program takes $1 from checking with every ATM-card use or online bill payment, and puts it into an account that pays a loss-leading 5% APR for the first year, plus a 5% end-of-year bonus. (Bank of America initiated the “spend your way to savings” notion with Keep the Change, but it only rounds up to the nearest dollar and pays a meager 0.20% savings rate.) Moreover, customers are allowed to transfer up to $100 a month into their Way2Save accounts, boosting the power of the high interest rates. “I consider this an investment,” with a three- to five-year payoff, says Kathryn Black, Wachovia’s first-ever savings director. “We’re using this to acquire new customers.” Although merchants’ point-of-sale debit fees, typically $0.50 to $1.50, help offset the program’s costs, Wachovia will make money only if these customers move on to higher-margin financial services, such as home loans or investment accounts. So far, Way2Save has attracted more than 250,000 new Wachovia customers in just a few months. In a year when Wachovia’s CEO stepped down amid massive mortgage-sector losses, Black admits, “this has been a bright spot for people to talk about.”

Online Startups

Using social media to encourage saving is an old concept at heart. “In many societies, savings is not only an individual but a group activity” for friends or extended family, Tufano says. That’s exactly what Jon Gaskell and Mike Ferrari have launched with SmartyPig.com, which Gaskell describes as a 21st-century version of a piggy bank. “We’re encouraging people to save up before they buy stuff,” he says. (This idea qualifies as news to the site’s twentysomething audience.) Set up a savings account with an automatic monthly contribution, and you can share goals online with family and friends, who can also contribute to your account. It pays a competitive rate, currently 3.9%, through West Bank of Des Moines. SmartyPig shares revenue with the bank and also partners with retailers that offer a 5% bonus if you cash out to a dedicated gift card.