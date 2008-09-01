Comedy Is Not Pretty

Biggest hit: The Professor Brothers: Bible History #1. Brad Neely tells the Sodom and Gomorrah story. Views: 1.6 million Advertisers: Jack Link’s beef jerky, Spike TV, the U.S. Navy

Biggest hit: The Landlord. Will Ferrell gets shaken down by a foulmouthed toddler. Views: 57.8 million Advertisers: Chevy Malibu, Pontiac Vibe

Biggest hit: Mr. Deity and the Evil. God (left), as a typical Hollywood mogul, goes over his rules with his mewling assistant.

Views: 2.8 million

Advertisers: Sony

This Just In

Biggest hit: David Blaine Street Magic 2. A spoof of impossible-to-believe illusions

Views: 10 million

Advertisers: N/A

Note: *on CollegeHumor and YouTube