These Brands Are Made for MySpace

After the success of the Operation MySpace concert in Kuwait, featuring Jessica Simpson and the Pussycat Dolls, Harley jumped aboard to sponsor the event’s home page and ongoing conversation in an effort to reach veterans.

McDonald’s

“Big Mac Chant,” the burger chain’s pick-the-next-jingle contest on MySpace, garnered nearly 1 million page views in three weeks.

Cartier

The luxury brand sought out the tech savvy by launching a MySpace presence in eight countries. In June, it offered 12 exclusive songs from the likes of Lou Reed and Marion Cotillard, which were streamed on MySpace and available for free downloads at a Cartier site.