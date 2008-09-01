Class Actions

1635 – John Cotton , a Puritan minister, establishes America’s first public school , Boston Latin, with fewer than 10 students.

1852 – In Massachusetts, Horace Mann helps pass the first compulsory attendance law in the nation for children of elementary-school age. New York follows in 1853.

1857 – The National Education Association, the first national teachers group — and now the largest labor union in the United States — is founded. The Amercan Federation of Teachers follows in 1916.

1897 – The National Parent Teacher Association is founded. It now has about 5.5 million members, down from 12 million in the late 1960s.

1946 – The Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act subsidizes low-cost or free lunches for qualified students.

1946 – The country’s first organized teachers strike begins in St. Paul, Minnesota, in single- digit winter weather. More than 1,000 teachers picket in front of the 77 schools in the district for nearly six weeks. Many students join their teachers.

1954 – With Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, the Supreme Court finds that “separate educational facilities are inherently unequal.”