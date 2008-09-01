Gimme an F!

– Washington spends $16,698 per student, the second highest in the country after Boston, yet:

– In 2007, 61% of D.C.’s fourth graders scored below basic level in reading, and 51% below basic in math.

– Of America’s 100 largest school districts, D.C. Public Schools spent the most on administration (56% of budget) and the least on instruction (41%), in 2004 — 2005.

– Twenty-nine percent of D.C. high-school grads enroll in college within 18 months versus 48% nationwide, and only 9% of them graduate within five years.

– D.C. seniors in the class of 2007 had the second-lowest SAT reading scores in the country (after Maine) and the worst math scores.

– Thirty-six percent of Washingtonians are functionally illiterate. The national average is 21%.

