Big Game Trophy Hunter

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays
1992 — 1993
WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS
Juan Guzman, Jimmy Key, Pat Hentgen

New York Yankees

1996, 1998 — 2000

WORLD SERIES

Jimmy Key, David Cone, David Wells, Roger Clemens

Florida Marlins

1997

WORLD SERIES

Al Leiter

St. Louis Cardinals

2006

WORLD SERIES

Chris Carpenter

Boston Red Sox

2007

WORLD SERIES

Josh Beckett, Jonathan Papelbon

Football

Washington Redskins
1988, 1992
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS
Doug Williams, Art Monk, Charles Mann

Dallas Cowboys

1993, 1994, 1996

SUPER BOWL

Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin

Pittsburgh Steelers

2006

SUPER BOWL

Joey Porter

Indianapolis Colts

2007

SUPER BOWL

Peyton Manning

New York Giants

2008

SUPER BOWL

Eli Manning

Basketball

Chicago Bulls

1996 — 1998

NBA CHAMPIONS

Michael Jordan

