Big Game Trophy Hunter

Baseball
Toronto Blue Jays
1992 — 1993
WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS
Juan Guzman, Jimmy Key, Pat Hentgen
New York Yankees
1996, 1998 — 2000
WORLD SERIES
Jimmy Key, David Cone, David Wells, Roger Clemens
Florida Marlins
1997
WORLD SERIES
Al Leiter
St. Louis Cardinals
2006
WORLD SERIES
Chris Carpenter
Boston Red Sox
2007
WORLD SERIES
Josh Beckett, Jonathan Papelbon
Football
Washington Redskins
1988, 1992
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS
Doug Williams, Art Monk, Charles Mann
Dallas Cowboys
1993, 1994, 1996
SUPER BOWL
Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin
Pittsburgh Steelers
2006
SUPER BOWL
Joey Porter
Indianapolis Colts
2007
SUPER BOWL
Peyton Manning
New York Giants
2008
SUPER BOWL
Eli Manning
Basketball
Chicago Bulls
1996 — 1998
NBA CHAMPIONS
Michael Jordan