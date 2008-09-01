High Profile Sports Patients of Dr. James Andrew

Family Doctor
Peyton & Eli Manning – Peyton Manning had knee surgery with Andrews in his last year of college. Since then, Manning has earned $115 million in salary and signing bonuses as a pro, and he led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2007.
When little brother Eli hurt his shoulder at the start of the next season, the New York Giants called to get Andrews’s opinion: Rest or play through the pain? Andrews said the shoulder should be fine. Eli went on to toss the winning touchdown pass in this year’s Super Bowl and had no trouble hoisting the MVP trophy.
Comeback Kids
Donovan McNabb – Andrews repaired the popular pitchman’s torn-up knee in November 2006. The Philadelphia Eagle finished 2007 with a solid 89.9 qB rating.
McNabb’s already stronger-than-expected return bodes well for ’08: ACL tears like his usually take two years to recover fully.
Reggie Bush – Andrews examined the all-purpose back after he tore a ligament in his knee that caused him to miss 2007’s final four games. Bush is expected to return at full strength with the New Orleans Saints this season. His challenge: Fulfill his Heisman-winning potential or be known forever as Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend.
Perfect Pitch
David Wells – In 1985, while Wells was still in the minors, Andrews performed Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, leading to a 21-year major-league career, two World Series wins, and estimated earnings of $82,000,000.
Kerry Wood – The fireballer had Tommy John surgery in 1999. In 2001, he went 12 — 6 with a 3.36 ERA. Since then, he has earned $51 million, and despite some lingering arm problems, he’s now the closer for the Chicago Cubs.
Barry Zito – Visited Andrews’s biomechanics lab in 2002 and won the Cy Young Award that season, going 23 — 5 with a 2.75 ERA. In 2007, the flaky lefty signed a seven-year, $126 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.
Net Gains
Michael Jordan – In 1994, during Jordan’s AA baseball folly in Birmingham, he dove for a ball and hurt his shoulder. Andrews determined that he didn’t need surgery, just physical therapy, and Jordan returned to the Chicago Bulls for another “three-peat” in 1996, 1997, and 1998.
Charles Barkley – In June 1990, Sir Charles had Andrews perform arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs in his right shoulder. Over the next 10 seasons, he racked up two Olympic golds and $37.5 million in salary.
Shaquille O’neal – While still playing college hoops for LSU, Superman sought Andrews’s advice on an ailing shoulder. Shaq has gone on to win four NBA championships and earn more than $250 million in salary.
Allen Iverson – After elbow surgery in 2001, Iverson was one of the few athletes to complain about Andrews’s work. “I think my elbow is worse than it was before,” he told reporters. Nonetheless, he has led the league in points and minutes per game ever since and signed a six-year, $90.2 million deal in 2003.