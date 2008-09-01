High Profile Sports Patients of Dr. James Andrew

Peyton & Eli Manning – Peyton Manning had knee surgery with Andrews in his last year of college. Since then, Manning has earned $115 million in salary and signing bonuses as a pro, and he led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2007.

When little brother Eli hurt his shoulder at the start of the next season, the New York Giants called to get Andrews’s opinion: Rest or play through the pain? Andrews said the shoulder should be fine. Eli went on to toss the winning touchdown pass in this year’s Super Bowl and had no trouble hoisting the MVP trophy.

Comeback Kids

Donovan McNabb – Andrews repaired the popular pitchman’s torn-up knee in November 2006. The Philadelphia Eagle finished 2007 with a solid 89.9 qB rating.

McNabb’s already stronger-than-expected return bodes well for ’08: ACL tears like his usually take two years to recover fully.

Reggie Bush – Andrews examined the all-purpose back after he tore a ligament in his knee that caused him to miss 2007’s final four games. Bush is expected to return at full strength with the New Orleans Saints this season. His challenge: Fulfill his Heisman-winning potential or be known forever as Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend.