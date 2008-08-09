Tough Week So Far

This week has been tougher than usual so far, mainly because I have been unable to find the time to do some key tasks – like porting over Realvibez videos to our new video player since Brightcove decided to screw us over.

I have had to work on a strategic partnership proposal for a website we are talking with, try to get more press coverage for the YouTube deal, work on financial projections for Realvibez for a person that has a potential investor with lots of money and modify our executive summary for another potential investor.

All I need to do is rip the videos, upload them to our new backend and then change the layout of each video page while embedding the new video code. Not so simple, especially when we are talking over 350 pages.

Times like these are when I wished we had the capital to hire staff, even part-time, but alas that day has yet to come and we must continue to do everything ourselves for the most part.

That’s what makes me a toilet paper entrepreneur, but sometimes I wish I could just be a regular entrepreneur.

This weekend is going to be a long one and I guarantee I will get my work done. Hold me to it please. Monday morning, I must post about completing the video work and if not, please comment on this post asking me why I didn’t finish.

I always say that one must make time for what is important and I am clearing the space to get this done – highest priority.