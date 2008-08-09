advertisement
Tough Week So Far

This week has been tougher than usual so far, mainly because I have been unable to find the time to do some key tasks – like porting over Realvibez videos to our new video player since Brightcove decided to screw us over.

By David Mullings1 minute Read

I have had to work on a strategic partnership proposal for a website we are talking with, try to get more press coverage for the YouTube deal, work on financial projections for Realvibez for a person that has a potential investor with lots of money and modify our executive summary for another potential investor.

All I need to do is rip the videos, upload them to our new backend and then change the layout of each video page while embedding the new video code. Not so simple, especially when we are talking over 350 pages.

Times like these are when I wished we had the capital to hire staff, even part-time, but alas that day has yet to come and we must continue to do everything ourselves for the most part.

That’s what makes me a toilet paper entrepreneur, but sometimes I wish I could just be a regular entrepreneur.

This weekend is going to be a long one and I guarantee I will get my work done. Hold me to it please. Monday morning, I must post about completing the video work and if not, please comment on this post asking me why I didn’t finish.

I always say that one must make time for what is important and I am clearing the space to get this done – highest priority.

Anyway, I took time off to write this blog post because staring at a computer screen for 4 hours can’t be a good thing (don’t ask me how writing a blog on a COMPUTER solves that problem).

A welcome break from videos and excel spreadsheets, now to go watch tv or do something not computer related.

About the author

I am a young entrepreneur who started my first company at 20 during my MBA program at the University of Miami. Our first project was the creation of RealVibes.net, later renamed Realvibez.tv, a leading online destination for Reggae, Dancehall and Soca videos, first launched in February 2002. I am the co-founder of Random Media, an integrated media and entertainment firm focused on Caribbean entertainment and culture, as well as co-founder of Kaizen Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Experience and Achievements - Secured deal for my venture (through the Realvibeztv channel) to become YouTube’s first Caribbean media partner - venture now part of YouTube’s new rental program - Random Media has signed distribution deals for e-book versions of a number of Caribbean books in the Amazon Kindle and Apple iBooks stores - Interviewed numerous times about using social networks for business, previously built up a Facebook fan page for Jamaica to over 55,000 fans in less than 2 years that is now being used by the Jamaica Tourist Board - Asked to endorse a book on entrepreneurship The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur alongside Donny Deutsch, Host of CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch - Contributed a chapter to a McGraw-Hill Publishing book, How To Make Money With YouTube - A judge for Business.com’s What Works For Business contest in 2009 I was born in Kingston, Jamaica, completed his B.Sc

