Are You Paying Attention To Your People?

It’s amazing how many get to positions of organizational leadership while lacking emotional intelligence. Lack of or poor EI costs organizations more money than you can imagine. I’ve been quoted as saying “People take jobs because of people and leave jobs because of people”. The organization can be the most amazing place in the world but if the manager doesn’t value people as people and see their human side rather than only what they can produce, those people will ultimately be discouraged, feel undervalued and sooner than later leave. There is more to a company than bottom line. You can show profit yes, but if your people are coming and going like a revolving door, it’s costing big bucks to replace them. That alone can very well cut into profits and jeopardize organizational sustainability and success.

In his book ‘Go Put Your Strengths to Work: Six Powerful Steps to Achieve Outstanding Performance”, Marcus Buckingham said “Study unproductive teams and you’ll discover that the teammates argue a lot. Study successful teams and you’ll learn they argue just as much. To find the secrets to a great team, you have to investigate the successful ones to figure what’s going on in the space between the arguments.” Look at the EI in that space and you’ll understand why they’re successful.

Being smart is no longer enough. It’s been proven time and time again that people want to be noticed for who they are as much as what they do. In conversation with some of the most experienced executive coaches in the world, we looked at the EI and EQ factor in organizations as well as those who offered coaching to their staff. It’s apparent that organizations that support staff through coaching retained their staff for a much longer period. It was also apparent that organizations that were world class and known as powerful, successful companies, integrated coaching into their day to day business and staff support and growth systems. It’s now becoming a matter of haves and ‘have-nots’. Many clients are looking to see how organizations that service them in some way treat their staff. This is becoming a major factor in the contracting process. Clients want to know that their consultant, representative, or contact will be around for awhile. Let’s face it, if an organization can’t support and grow their people, how in the world will potential clients expect them to do the same when supporting them and their businesses?

Bottom line is, hiring a coach is far less expensive than what it will cost your organization if you don’t.