No One Cares, You Are Doing It Wrong, And That Is Awesome

Marketers are confused these days. The things that have worked for decades aren’t working anymore. Can you imagine if you worked for 30 years in your given vocation and then, almost over night, all the rules changed?

In truth, marketing is only now becoming what it truly should have

been – a conversation. Less lies, less spin. Marketers have been

shoveling marshmallow fluff down the mouths of Americans and telling

them it’s broccoli. And suddenly, as quick as you can confuse

metaphors, we find that the emperor has no clothes.

I admit I’ve been frustrated with the old-school marketers. “What is

with these guys, and why can’t they get it together?” But that’s not

fair. Their whole world has shifted beneath them. I

came to a better understanding watching a recent Robert Scoble

interview with IBM engineer Mike Moran. (I highly encourage you to

check it out: Robert Scoble’s interview with Mike Moran. It’s only 12 minutes long and well worth your time.)

Moran gives a cogent explanation of why marketers are having such a

difficult time in the new web 2.0 environment. Here is a small sample:

“The change that’s really happening is you have to learn

how to attract people to your message rather than pushing it at them.

You have to figure out how you’re going to listen when they talk back.

And you also have to watch what they do. Those three things are really

critical because once you do them, you have to figure out how to

have to figure out how to respond. When I say ‘Do it wrong quickly,’

it’s not you trying to do it wrong, it’s that you kind of admit that

what you’re doing is probably wrong because it usually is. And then you

have to look back at the feedback from your target market to see how

far off it is so that you know what to do next. And that’s really a

tough change for a lot of marketers.

That seems really simple, but think of it: a whole industry has

changed in a matter of what, less than a decade? That is pretty

outstanding. It’s going from monologue to dialogue, from lecture to

conversation, from directing to caring, from crossed fingers to metrics.

