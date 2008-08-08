Know Your Audience: Present Like a Pro

Presentations scare a lot of people. Do you have a fear of speaking in public? Or does it come naturally to you? Please leave a comment telling us about your adventures and misadventures in public speaking.

In Straight Talk for Success, I point out that successful people are dynamic communicators. If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to do three things: 1) become an excellent conversationalist; 2) write clearly and succinctly; and 3) design and deliver dynamite presentations.

Today, I’d like to tell you a little story about one of my clients named Pat.

Pat was very good at her job. So good in fact, that she was asked to make a presentation to the President of her Division and his direct reports on a project that she had brought in on time and under budget.

Pat knew this was a big opportunity to strut her stuff for senior management. She spent hours writing and rewriting her presentation. Then she memorized it. She was confident that she would do a great talk and be on her way to a promotion and even more success.

However, Pat made the mistake of assuming that the President wanted all of the details of her project. She put together a 45 minute presentation. Her PowerPoint slides went into great detail.

A few minutes into her talk, the Division President said, “Pat, we don’t need all of these details, please give us a high level overview. We allowed only 15 minutes for your presentation. We have only 10 minutes left.”