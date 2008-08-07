Is More-Faster-Now the Answer?

I’d say that if it were, the question could almost be anything these days. We want, no we demand to exact it from others – colleagues, sometimes spouses, and most definitely companies as represented by their customer service representatives. But do you demand more of yourself?

Let me rephrase, do you enjoy it when others demand more-faster-now of you? Consider this.

Time is your greatest asset – yet it’s available in limited supply. “I didn’t have time,” “there’s only so much time,” “no time like the present.” There’s a reason why these expressions are popular – they are true.

According to Good Will Industries, the most dangerous word in the world is “wait”. When we tell people to wait, the message we are sending is that they are not important. Think about when people are told to wait for the schools to be fixed. Or imagine that you are sitting there and waiting for critical care. If you’ve seen the inside of an ER, you will know what I mean.

So we have time that is fixed and in scarce supply, and we have an aversion to waiting for anything. Do you surf away online when a web site or page do not load quickly? I find that often I do. We also have some history – we know, we assume, that when we call customer service, or go to a customer desk, things will slow down to a crawl after we have already waited for our turn. We are not relishing the thought.

Yet, faster does not mean busier, nor it means sloppy. According to Vince Poscente, it means being open to new ideas and opportunities, being flexible, and responding to change. It also means being focused on your destination, resisting the temptation to drown in unnecessary distractions, subtracting the obvious and adding the meaningful.

For the meaningful to be part of it, you need to add involvement, passion and personal time. It is personal. At Patagonia, there is no separation between work and home. What if time were a resource that offers opportunities to explore your values and accomplish your goals?