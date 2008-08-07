Sony Announces Hi-Tech TV Stand

Some objects don’t beg for reinvention, and it would have seemed that the venerable TV cabinet was one of them. Perhaps not, ventures Sony [NYSE:SNE], who has announced a wired-up TV stand that it’s calling an “invisible home cinema.” While I’m pretty sure that it is, in fact, fully visible to the human eye, the RHT-G500 is otherwise well conceived, featuring an integrated 3.1 audio system that includes Sony’s S-Force PRO Front Surround technology for realistic surround sound from a single speaker point. The stand also sports HDMI inputs that enable video games and other components to pass through to your HDTV, as well as a special PMP connector and Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. While Sony claims the stand is optimal for 32- to 40-inch sets, it’s pretty safe to say this thing would work well enough with a 50-inch as well as smaller sets (however ridiculous they might look on such a bulwark of a stand.) No word on availability or MSRP, but rest assured it’ll be the most expensive TV stand you buy in your lifetime.