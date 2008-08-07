advertisement
Sony Announces Hi-Tech TV Stand

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

Some objects don’t beg for reinvention, and it would have seemed that the venerable TV cabinet was one of them. Perhaps not, ventures Sony [NYSE:SNE], who has announced a wired-up TV stand that it’s calling an “invisible home cinema.” While I’m pretty sure that it is, in fact, fully visible to the human eye, the RHT-G500 is otherwise well conceived, featuring an integrated 3.1 audio system that includes Sony’s S-Force PRO Front Surround technology for realistic surround sound from a single speaker point. The stand also sports HDMI inputs that enable video games and other components to pass through to your HDTV, as well as a special PMP connector and Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. While Sony claims the stand is optimal for 32- to 40-inch sets, it’s pretty safe to say this thing would work well enough with a 50-inch as well as smaller sets (however ridiculous they might look on such a bulwark of a stand.) No word on availability or MSRP, but rest assured it’ll be the most expensive TV stand you buy in your lifetime.

