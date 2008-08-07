If The Shoe Fits – A look at Zappos.com and the technology they use

Last week I wrote about several different companies using Twitter as a Business Intelligence tool. After I posted the article, I received a Twitter from Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh thanking me for writing about his company and their use of Twitter.

For those not familiar with Zappos, their vision sums up their goals as the premier online shoe retailer:

One day, 30% of all retail transactions in the US will be online.

People will buy from the company with the best service and the best selection.

Zappos will be that company.

Zappos has always been an a company looking for an edge in many areas, not the least of which is social media. They currently have 440 employees (know as Zapponians) that are using Twitter to create a more interactive customer community.

To quote Tony, “we started getting the entire company more involved with Twitter because we saw it as a great way to help build our company culture. But then we discovered it was also a great way to connect with customers as well. For Twitter, we don’t really view it as a marketing channel so much as a way to connect on a more personal level, whether it’s with our employees or our existing customers”

Twitter is great. But what is next for Zappos? I twittered Tony with some questions and he introduced me to Brent Cromley, their Director of Development.

Brent and I had a chance to chat about how Zappos is using technology in new and different ways. Here’s that conversation.

Stephen Rose (SR) – Brent, what technologies is Zappos.com utilizing to give yourselves an edge over your competitors?