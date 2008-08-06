Alternative Transportation

Maybe you live really far from your office or maybe you live AND

work in the suburbs… not so shocking. Or maybe public transportation

is available and the thought of taking the bus to work makes you

cringe. It is of growing awareness that some people’s standards argue

that comfortable sterile air-conditioned car rides are the only way to

get to and from work. Since this IS the United States of America and

people CAN make their own decisions about the way they WANT to get to

work and back home again… there is luckily a comfortable alternative

to transportation out there. It’s nothing new.

It’s called car-pooling. It’s what you used to do back when you

needed a DD to get to the bar and back, for cub scout field trips,

family camping voyages, vacations, etc. That, of course, was when

driving to your vacation five states away was less expensive than

flying. Anyway, today, this service is being organized on a much larger

scale. Check out these sites that offer searches for carpools along

your route. You can also start your own pool so others can join in

later. Not only will you be reducing your carbon footprint, you will be

saving mucho dinero (a lot of money, for the non-Spanish speakers) on

gas. And who knows, you might make a friend or two as well.

eRideShare



carpool connect

iCarpool

Divide the Ride