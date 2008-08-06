Alternative Transportation

Raise your hand if public transportation is not available along your commute.
Maybe you live really far from your office or maybe you live AND
work in the suburbs… not so shocking. Or maybe public transportation
is available and the thought of taking the bus to work makes you
cringe. It is of growing awareness that some people’s standards argue
that comfortable sterile air-conditioned car rides are the only way to
get to and from work. Since this IS the United States of America and
people CAN make their own decisions about the way they WANT to get to
work and back home again… there is luckily a comfortable alternative
to transportation out there. It’s nothing new.
It’s called car-pooling. It’s what you used to do back when you
needed a DD to get to the bar and back, for cub scout field trips,
family camping voyages, vacations, etc. That, of course, was when
driving to your vacation five states away was less expensive than
flying. Anyway, today, this service is being organized on a much larger
scale. Check out these sites that offer searches for carpools along
your route. You can also start your own pool so others can join in
later. Not only will you be reducing your carbon footprint, you will be
saving mucho dinero (a lot of money, for the non-Spanish speakers) on
gas. And who knows, you might make a friend or two as well.
