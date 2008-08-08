What Do You Value In Life?

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things: 1) become a lifelong learner; 2) set and achieve high goals; and 3) organize your time and life.

When I did a Google search on “personal organization” I came across an article by Roy Posner in which he listed several ways in which you can become better organized. Here are his ideas for becoming better organized:

Organize the physical things around you — your home, your paperwork and your finances.

Increase your level of cleanliness and orderliness.

Be punctual and on time.

Prioritize to whom your emotions and attention should go.

Manage your time, your schedule and your work.

Systematize activities in your life — from cleaning and cooking to bookkeeping.

Balance your work load during the day.

Coordinate and organize your communications with others.

Further organize and distill the knowledge you have in life.

Delegate work, tasks, and duties to others when appropriate.

Determine your goals and aspirations.

Sort out what is truly important to you in life.

Organize and prioritize your personal values.

Organize your mind and your thoughts for better thinking and understanding.

I’ve found that two pieces of Roy’s advice have benefited me greatly over the years. By “sorting out what is truly important to me in my life,” and “organizing and prioritizing my personal values,” I’ve been able to create the focus I need to be successful in my life and career.

Early on, I discovered that I values three things above all others. 1) Always do your best. 2) Treat everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve as human beings. 3) Be willing to help others with no strings attached.

Once I came to the understanding that these principals are the ones by which I want to live my life, little things like choosing a career became obvious to me. That’s why I became a VISTA Volunteer upon my graduation from college and why I got into the training and development field after I completed my year of service.

It’s also why I’ve expanded my consulting and speaking practice to include coaching. Coaching allows me to work one to one with others, helping them achieve their career and life dreams.

What is truly important in your life? What are your personal values? How have you used them to guide your life and career?