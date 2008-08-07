Thoughts on BCG Innovation 2008 Report

The Boston Consulting Group has released their latest report on innovation, “Innovation 2008: Is the Tide Turning?” As always, the BCG report provides some great insights on the state of innovation in business.

Some highlights of the report are:

development time, risk-averse cultural bias, and difficulty with

selection of the right ideas to pursue.

There is a lot of good detail in the report that shed further light

on some of the initial observations. Of course, it comes as no

surprise that innovation is still a top of mind urgency with

companies. With leading companies fending off the multiple challenges

of aging products and intellectual property, loss of key expertise due

to shifting workforce demographics, new and determined competitive

threats from emerging participants in the global economy, and financial

pressures of a difficult economic climate, innovation is a necessary

element in the prescription for corporate health.

The trend of the past few years showing continued erosion in

satisfaction levels with the return on innovation is of great concern.

Coupled with the corresponding decline in companies planning on

increasing investment in innovation, it suggests that many companies

are finding it difficult to establish sustainable innovation programs.

Too many companies are spinning their wheels as they find driving their

companies out of the mud and muck of accidental innovation to be harder

than they first thought.

One clue as to what is behind this can be found in the results of

the survey’s question about how companies measure innovation success.

The top three responses were customer satisfaction, percentage of sales

from new products, and overall revenue growth. These are all very

important measures of a company’s management execution, but they are

not necessarily accurate measures of innovation success. Innovation

metrics must be both specific and verifiably incremental. (That is to

say if your innovation isn’t making a measurable difference, what’s the

point?) Even more to the point is that measures such as new product

success ratios and time to market ranked near the bottom of the list.

A quick look at the top three impediments to innovation underscores

the importance of good sustainable innovation practice. Systematic

innovation shortens development cycles. Innovation best practices

reduce and eliminate risks. Sustainable innovation is built upon

alignment of innovation with corporate objectives, customer

aspirations, congruence with the opportunity space, and maximally

leveraging available technology and knowledge—all making optimal idea

selection a natural process.

There are plenty of other very interesting insights in the report. It is a quick read and definitely worth it. You can find the report here.