Epson Releases Two New Photo Viewers

Professional photographers run into an interesting quandary on the job: do they trust the tiny, crappy LCD on the back of their camera, and stay agile, or lug their laptop and check each round of exposures religiously. Thankfully Epson has stepped in with a reasonable (though expensive) alternative: its two updated photo viewers, the P-6000 and the P-7000. Each device sports an 80- and 160GB hard drive, respectively, and has a gorgeous 4-inch dispay that can reproduce 94% of the Adobe RB color gamut for maxium color fidelity. Add to that 35% faster download speeds and a sleek enclosure, and you’ve got a tool that most photographers would happily fall in love with. They’re priced at $600 and $800 respectively, so these will be reserved for pro’s (and rich enthusiasts) only, but with RAW support and that much storage, they’re the only ones who’ll truly need them. The inclusion of an MP3 player is also a nice addition, as many photographers prefer shooting with music. Things on this blogger’s wishlist for the next versions: wireless file transfer, and a bit more of a clean button interface.