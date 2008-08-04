Who Gets “It”? Most Broadcasting Companies Sound Off and I Shut Down

It’s been an accepted practice for many years, but the time has come for broadcast companies and their advertisers to change the “tricks” they play on us TV viewers.

Because they are losing eyeballs and therefore potentially lucrative sales.

I am talking about how most channels increase the volume as soon as the show goes on commercial break. And the increase isn’t just a few decibels, it’s deafening in many cases.

Yes, the original, decades old premise was interesting, although still suspect: if viewers can’t see my commercial while they go on a break or to the kitchen, then at least make it so they can hear it when they’re away.

Makes sense to a degree. But in the past few months I have noticed that the volume has been raised to such a level that the following has happened with me:

1) As soon as I hear the volume go up, I change the channel – immediately – don’t even give the advertiser a chance to do its thing