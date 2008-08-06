Ten Requirements To Be Considered Before You Join A Network Marketing Company

The Network Marketing is becoming a great opportunity to people around the world to make money. Also to help personal development as individuals. Some started operations since the 50’s. It’s a marketing system of products and services person to person. It pays by efforts of many people in different compensation plans. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people so confused thinking the Network Marketing is linked to illegal pyramids sketch or scam.

Many of their ideas and opinions are consequence of poor information. As a result, they refuse themselves a rewarding opportunity. They make decisions based on rumors not in proven facts. The existence of enterprising people with character strength and special traits. Besides the appearance of companies have been evolved to direct sales systems. It drives us to what we know today as direct sales, multilevel marketing and network marketing. It gives and excellent opportunity to everyone to start a low risk business without operational expenses.

Most network marketing companies requires a ridiculous money investment to join. If you’re considering to join one to get an extra income and great benefits. Don’t forget to perform a company background check. Simply get professional advisory.

I am including what I consider very important facts to help you choose wisely.

1- The company should be doing business for at least 5 years.

2- Should have a tempting products accessible at good buying prices, great value and offers benefits to consumer.

3-Should have brochures, tools, business forms at good price to company representatives.

4- Have headquarters offices at all countries where the company is doing business. Also have a kind personnel and be opened.

5- Have a marketing plan that pays at least 7 levels, be aggressive and pay good commissions.

6- Should let the distributor to retire anytime to receive passive income.

7- Should provide a fast and simple ways to expand operations internationally.

8- The company should promote a new product each year.

9- The company CEO must have knowledge of Network Marketing Systems and enjoy their products. and the last one,

10- Should be legally established

I hope you find this info helpful if today you are considering to join a good network marketing company. Your friend Felix