Career and Business Success- The Grass Is Not Greener

One of the key determinants of your success as a young entrepreneur is commitment. The moment you have started on your venture and are working your way towards carving your niche in the market and developing a brand you often realise that it is not as easy as it looked from the outside. There’s the long hours, difficult customers and financial challenges. Yeah trust me it is not a walk in the park. But you know one thing, if you work on your strategy deliver on your promise and stay the course you’ll be laughing to the bank someday!

Somewhere along the way we start to look at other opportunities and even start looking at some corporate positions that are there for the taking. The grass to look much greener on the other side, you start to doubt your vision and reasons for doing what you are doing. This is a normal yet dangerous place to be at, because from this angle it is so much easier for you to focus only on the positives from the other side when in reality there are some stinkers on that side too.

The grass is not always greener on the other side, you’ve gotta mow and water your side to make it greener. It’s your grass, you’ve got to water it and when it seems to grow out of control you have to be disciplined to mow it. No matter where you go the grass is going to need same kind of attention no matter what side you’re on. This is the truth we don’t want to hear when we are determined to jump ship and run after a new thing, but it is the truth that you have to heed anyway.

So forget the grass on the other side for a while and concentrate on your own turf. Ask yourself some tough questions here:



How can I mow my grass?

This is about being brutally honest about what it is that you need to cut down on. You have regularly trim off the things that are not necessary and often hinder you from going forward. What are some of the bad habits, bad debt, bad customer service trends, bad spending decisions you have made that you have to eliminate in order to go forward. This is a big and difficult step, one that is crucial to your success. If you are to win you need to focus ruthlessly on those things that will make you successful and cut out the rest. If you Mow your grass and do it continuously you will see some amazing results.



How Do I Water My Grass?