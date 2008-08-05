Sony Ericsson Announces James Bond Phone

Rarely are movie-branded goods as lamely spun off as Sony Ericsson’s [NYSE:SNE] new 007 phone, which is actually a limited edition C902. The phone’s hardware is totally unchanged from normal production C902’s, but gets two token upgrades: a new color redundantly dubbed “titanium silver” and some “007-themed content” like a “spy-style game.” Bond will use the phone in the upcoming film Quantum of Solace, but even he probably wouldn’t be impressed by Sony’s marketing campaign for the phone, which makes it pretty clear that this is just a gray version of an existing phone:

“An elegant but still vivid color with a twist that gives a cool and strong impression addes [sic] the feeling of advanced precision. The color advances the look of high performance.”

There are several things wrong with this description, aside from the misspelling. For one thing, gunmetal gray is indeed elegant, but it’s not ever, ever vivid. It’s gray. Secondly, as any high school English teacher could tell Sony, show don’t tell; telling consumers that this phone “gives a cool and strong impression” is really not too subtle, and isn’t fooling anyone. Lastly, there is no reason that this verbiage needs two sentences that both reference the color — we get that it’s gray. Sony claims this version of the C902 will allow you to be ready for anything, except of course the news that you’re a big sucker for bad marketing.