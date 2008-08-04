Lenovo Announces Ultra-Portable Notebook

They’re calling it the Ideapad S10, and with its 10-inch LED backlit screen and 2.4lb weight, Lenovo’s [OTC:LNVGY] new ultra-portable is looking pretty spiffy. It measures just 9.8 x 7.2 inches and comes preloaded with Windows XP, wisely eschewing memory- and processor-hogging Vista. Running the show is an Intel Atom chipset, which will make use of some proprietary heat-dissipation technology developed by Lenovo in-house to keep your legs and wrists cool. Outside the US, a smaller screen size model will be available, as will Linux models, but details on those versions are scarce. Here’s how the pricing works: for $400, you get 512MB of RAM with an 80GB hard drive, and for $450 you get 1GB RAM with a 160GB hard drive (for $50, the upgrade seems like a no-brainer.) Both models will be available in black, red or white, and will sport an integrated 1.3MP camera, 2 stereo speakers, a multi-touch pad, and integrated WiFi and Bluetooth.