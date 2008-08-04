The Web’s 10 Weirdest Social Networks

Trying to meet people on MySpace or Facebook is like participating in one of those office gift exchanges: you have no idea what you’re going to get. Witness the rise of niche social networks, where hamster enthusiasts, mustache lovers, even lonely farmers can find kindred spirits to commune with (and sometimes sleep with). New virtual cliques form every day, thanks to platforms like Ning that enable anyone to create an online network around any topic. Check out our list of the 10 weirdest social networks.