The Most In-depth Interview I Have Done To Date

After our recent announcement regarding RE TV, I decided to offer myself for interviews with bloggers regarding the YouTube and RE TV deals and the first blog to take up the offer was YawdFromAbroad. The interview is the most in-depth I have ever done and really gives a full history of Realvibez, most of my life, where we want to go and what drives me. Some of my friends and mentors get mentioned in the interview as well so read the full interview to see who appears.

By David Mullings2 minute Read

I will post one question and answer to give you a flavour of the interview and encourage you to read the full interview. (This is also why I took that new picture that is now my Facebook profile picture)

YFA: Growing up did you and your brother know that you always wanted to be businessmen and/or entrepreneurs?

David: Growing up we weren’t focused on long-term goals at all. When I started high school I asked my father how important 1st to 3rd form really was and he said that it was important but not the end of the World. I would need to do well to get the subjects I wanted for 4th form and to eventually take at CXC in 5th form but he told me to enjoy my first 3 years. I promptly decided to focus on the short-term, playing scrimmage at break time with friends and routinely coming 28th out of 32 in the class.

For 4th form everything changed and I was ready to focus on school and jumped into the top 10 of the class after that. It wasn’t until I graduated high school at 15 and decided to apply for college in the USA after a trip with my parents that business became a real option.

At 15 I decided that I wanted to be a positive role model for young people around the World but especially young Jamaican males. I considered 4 options for my future: a politician, a university lecturer like my father, a professional football player and being involved in entertainment. I decided against politics because of my parents request and my feeling that I would have do compromise some of my ethics to get into a position of power that could actually have influence. The lecturer idea was discarded because I decided that young people already in university didn’t need positive role models as those who couldn’t get into university. That left football and entertainment so I pursued both equally.

I laid out a 15-year plan broken down into blocks of 5 years, planning everything down to around when I would need to get married. At the end of the plan, I was supposed to become a positive role model and the goal was to become the Chris Blackwell of my generation. That summer, my parents got the business ball rolling because they forced us to start researching and presenting business ideas. That continued every summer and every Christmas until I was 20, when they finally said yes to one of them.

In college I actually majored in Biology and minored in Chemistry and Religion for undergrad, but I took some business classes. It wasn’t until my senior year that I really started to move towards business because football, my first love, didn’t look like it was going to happen.
About the author

I am a young entrepreneur who started my first company at 20 during my MBA program at the University of Miami. Our first project was the creation of RealVibes.net, later renamed Realvibez.tv, a leading online destination for Reggae, Dancehall and Soca videos, first launched in February 2002. I am the co-founder of Random Media, an integrated media and entertainment firm focused on Caribbean entertainment and culture, as well as co-founder of Kaizen Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Experience and Achievements - Secured deal for my venture (through the Realvibeztv channel) to become YouTube’s first Caribbean media partner - venture now part of YouTube’s new rental program - Random Media has signed distribution deals for e-book versions of a number of Caribbean books in the Amazon Kindle and Apple iBooks stores - Interviewed numerous times about using social networks for business, previously built up a Facebook fan page for Jamaica to over 55,000 fans in less than 2 years that is now being used by the Jamaica Tourist Board - Asked to endorse a book on entrepreneurship The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur alongside Donny Deutsch, Host of CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch - Contributed a chapter to a McGraw-Hill Publishing book, How To Make Money With YouTube - A judge for Business.com’s What Works For Business contest in 2009 I was born in Kingston, Jamaica, completed his B.Sc

More

