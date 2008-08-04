The Most In-depth Interview I Have Done To Date

After our recent announcement regarding RE TV, I decided to offer myself for interviews with bloggers regarding the YouTube and RE TV deals and the first blog to take up the offer was YawdFromAbroad .

The interview is the most in-depth I have ever done and really gives a full history of Realvibez, most of my life, where we want to go and what drives me. Some of my friends and mentors get mentioned in the interview as well so read the full interview to see who appears.

I will post one question and answer to give you a flavour of the interview and encourage you to read the full interview. (This is also why I took that new picture that is now my Facebook profile picture)

YFA: Growing up did you and your brother know that you always wanted to be businessmen and/or entrepreneurs?

David: Growing up we weren’t focused on long-term goals at all. When I started high school I asked my father how important 1st to 3rd form really was and he said that it was important but not the end of the World. I would need to do well to get the subjects I wanted for 4th form and to eventually take at CXC in 5th form but he told me to enjoy my first 3 years. I promptly decided to focus on the short-term, playing scrimmage at break time with friends and routinely coming 28th out of 32 in the class.

For 4th form everything changed and I was ready to focus on school and jumped into the top 10 of the class after that. It wasn’t until I graduated high school at 15 and decided to apply for college in the USA after a trip with my parents that business became a real option.

At 15 I decided that I wanted to be a positive role model for young people around the World but especially young Jamaican males. I considered 4 options for my future: a politician, a university lecturer like my father, a professional football player and being involved in entertainment. I decided against politics because of my parents request and my feeling that I would have do compromise some of my ethics to get into a position of power that could actually have influence. The lecturer idea was discarded because I decided that young people already in university didn’t need positive role models as those who couldn’t get into university. That left football and entertainment so I pursued both equally.