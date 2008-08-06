Market Moving Thought Leadership

The backbone of public relations, social media, marketing communications and advertising programs is content that engages, educates and entertains. Our methodology at Strategic Communications Group (Strategic) is to produce and/or package content once and then merchandise it across multiple channels. This approach positively impacts awareness, credibility and lead generation (via search engine optimization and sales cycle marketing).

One of the

zingers I typically drop to a prospect during a new business presentation is

that “thought leaders have thoughts.” Sounds

elementary, yet I point out that most executives shy away from taking a stand

on issues or topics that could be controversial. And that limits the effectiveness of their

company’s external communications program.

Now, it’s

important that any thought leadership platform align with a company’s business

objectives. There is simply no ROI in

controversy for the sake of being argumentative. Additionally, ideas need to be presented in a

clear manner, supported by third-party commentary and (when possible)

statistical validation.

Salesforce.com

chairman and CEO Marc Benioff is the premier thought leader in the adoption of

innovative technology by enterprises. Salesforce.com’s “Say No to Software” launch

campaign for its software-as-a-service (SaaS) CRM product ultimately redefined

how many companies procure applications.

