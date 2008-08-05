Blogging Ahead in Fast Company

I believe that the trend for major media sites to open their platforms to contributors like you and me will continue. Blogging and expressing our ideas creatively is a demanding skill that must be developed to the point where we could build and expand our brands to global audiences.

In my upcoming book, Blogging from Home, I mentioned Fast Company in the conclusion portion and cited that this site is one venue that I intend to take seriously. My blog post have to be planned and apt for this community to fit in.

It is no longer enough that we have our own blog presence. Social networks and big media sites with blogging platforms must also be capitalized in order to benefit from the goodwill it has earned itself through the years. Hoping that in our active participation, some of it will also come our way.

As an introduction, I shall use this blog to feature interesting developments from the people I know in the industry that have been making names for themselves. From time to time, I will also post observations on what companies are doing and how this affect Internet users living in this fast-paced times.