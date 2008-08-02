Drive Conservatively, Get More MPG: what Obama knows.

Research suggests that observing the speed limit not only keeps roads safe: it’s helping you save on gas! The US Government’s website www.fueleconomy.gov states that fuel efficiency decreases rapidly after 60 mph. For every 5 mph over 60 you drive, it’s like paying an additional $0.30 for gasoline. For all those commuters bombing down the highway at 80 mph, that’s like paying $4.45 instead of $4.15. At 90 mph, you’re not only breaking the law, you’re breaking your bank at a whopping $4.75 per gallon. SUVs going 90… I don’t even want to get into it.

Moral of the story is, lay off the gas pedal and learn to coast when

you can. When your RPMs are up, your fuel usage is up. Watch that

little magic meter wand! It’s there for a reason. And one other thing,

when you press the break, you lose momentum and waste fuel, so learn to

slow down naturally over a longer distance.

Good luck and drive conservatively!

Find more useful tips at www.thinkdwell.com/blog/