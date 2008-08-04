advertisement
Generating Publicity Through Volunteering

Yesterday, August 1st, I was interviewed on South Florida's NPR station about Jamaica's Independence (Jamaica celebrates 46 years of Independence from Great Britain on August 6th). This interview was the result of some interesting coincidenes, as well as my volunteer work with the Jamaica Diaspora Organization. I was asked to be the Youth Spokesperson for the Jamaica Diaspora Southeast US region – 13 US States, from Arizona to North Carolina down to Florida, and recently attended the bi-ennial Diaspora Conference in Jamaica, put on bythe Jamaican Government.

Yesterday, August 1st, I was interviewed on South Florida’s NPR station about Jamaica’s Independence (Jamaica celebrates 46 years of Independence from Great Britain on August 6th).

This interview was the result of some interesting coincidenes, as well as my volunteer work with the Jamaica Diaspora Organization. I was asked to be the Youth Spokesperson for the Jamaica Diaspora Southeast US region – 13 US States, from Arizona to North Carolina down to Florida, and recently attended the bi-ennial Diaspora Conference in Jamaica, put on bythe Jamaican Government.

The Advisory Board member for our region, Marlon Hill (who also happens to be our lawyer), called me on Monday saying that he needed my “spokesperson voice” for an interview because he would not be able to make it due toa wedding.

I was supposed to only fill in for Marlon and Sheryl Wynter was to represent the Jamaica Consulate office in Miami. Unfortunately for her, she hurt her back and so I was left to carry the entire interview by myself.

The fact that these people could entrust such a vital interview to me, at just 27 years old, is definitely an honour, but it also goes to show how important it is to cultivate a positive reputation, volunteer with organizations and make your strengths known.

They knew that I have had lots of experience doing interviews and speaking in public so it was easy to call me to find out if I would do it.

That kind of personal reputation goes far and this interview will expose me to many more people in high places since we taped it and put it up on YouTube (on the Diaspora channel I created for the organization).

I have leveraged my knowledge to help the organization make better use of technology and they reciprocate by helping to promote me and my venture.

I hope that you volunteer with at least one organization this year.

Watch the interview – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eWFs6mSW5Q

About the author

I am a young entrepreneur who started my first company at 20 during my MBA program at the University of Miami. Our first project was the creation of RealVibes.net, later renamed Realvibez.tv, a leading online destination for Reggae, Dancehall and Soca videos, first launched in February 2002. I am the co-founder of Random Media, an integrated media and entertainment firm focused on Caribbean entertainment and culture, as well as co-founder of Kaizen Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Experience and Achievements - Secured deal for my venture (through the Realvibeztv channel) to become YouTube’s first Caribbean media partner - venture now part of YouTube’s new rental program - Random Media has signed distribution deals for e-book versions of a number of Caribbean books in the Amazon Kindle and Apple iBooks stores - Interviewed numerous times about using social networks for business, previously built up a Facebook fan page for Jamaica to over 55,000 fans in less than 2 years that is now being used by the Jamaica Tourist Board - Asked to endorse a book on entrepreneurship The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur alongside Donny Deutsch, Host of CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch - Contributed a chapter to a McGraw-Hill Publishing book, How To Make Money With YouTube - A judge for Business.com’s What Works For Business contest in 2009 I was born in Kingston, Jamaica, completed his B.Sc

