Your Company’s First Impression Matters

I just completed some back and forth emails with some staff of an upstart website. This small site had an issue with our YouTube press release, saying that if we had been acquired by Google, we would have a seal and some special ID.

By David Mullings2 minute Read

I did my best to point out that a “strategic partnership” is very different from “acquired” and they were the only people in the entire media universe who had misread our press release. Even after that simple explanation, they still persisted on the “acquisition” aspect and passed it on to what seemed to be a senior person. That person refused to get involved to solve the problem but also said that such a problem should not affect the possibility of doing business together in the future. The follow-up email went as far as to call us frauds and liars concerning the YouTube deal.

My business school experience, my mentors, my time in the corporate world and my years in business have taught me that the first impression of your company matters the most because it sets the tone for all future conversations.

If you present the wrong image, you should work quickly to identify the problem and rectify it, involving the highest levels of management if necessary.

To some this is just common sense, but alas, common sense is not so common as we all know from experience.

You have one chance to make a first impression so be very careful.

I recently had a discovery call with a large media company in the Caribbean that is considering investing in our venture. One of the people on the call asked why we were approaching them with an idea instead of a functional website.

I quickly pointed out the correct url of the site, the history of operations, the fact that the site has been live for years and the fact that we had just placed an advertsing campaign for an agency at a cpm rate higher than they are placing ads for on their own online properties.

She quickly apologized for making such a mistake and wanted to move to the next step as soon as possible because she was know much more interested.

If we had not dealt with her negative first impression, we wouldn’t be getting very far and we also do not know who she would speak to. That belief could spread and contaminate the minds of other potential investors and hurt the reputation of our venture.

Entrepreneurs and business-owners must be vigilant about reputation, especially when you have a significant personal stake.

If you are not focused on your company’s first impression with all people, you are taking a serious risk that will ultimately backfire. 

