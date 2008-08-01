The Web’s 10 Most Unusual Social Networks

.htmlTrying to meet people on MySpace or Facebook is like participating in one of those office gift exchanges: you have no idea what you’re going to get. Witness the rise of niche social networks, where hamster enthusiasts, mustache lovers, even lonely farmers can find kindred spirits to commune (and sometimes sleep) with. Want to post photos of yourself in zombie makeup to an appreciative audience? Are you obsessed with making predictions — about just about anything? Read on to find a site for people just like you.

HAMSTERster

Who’s on it: The proud parents of Fiona McNibbles, Hammin McSquish, and thousands of other over-indulged domestic rodents.

What they do there: Like obsessive childrearers, they compare notes — on how Hammy Heit always tries to escape, Fatty likes lying in bed with the fan blowing on his face, and Nutmeg enjoys dance music. A FAQ page addresses such puzzlers as “How do I make another hamster friends with mine?”

Interlopers: Gerbil are accepted but merely tolerated. “I’d be surprised if anyone would ever take the time to make Gerbilster,” said site creator David Hornbuckle.

Farmers Only

Who’s on it: A thriving community of eligible farmers, ranchers, and livestock owners. The site bills itself as online dating for people whose lives revolve around blue skies and down-to-earth values, not conference rooms and $4 cups of coffee, with the slogan “City folks just don’t get it.”

What they do there: Post photos of themselves on tractors and wearing John Deere hats.

Interlopers: About 10 percent of its members are urbanites, referred to as “Country Wannabes” by the site’s founder, Jerry Miller.

ZiiTrend

Who’s on it: Members, called Ziibos, are armchair clairvoyants obsessed with predicting the future.

What they do there: Post questions and predictions (“Which country will win the most gold medals at the Beijing Olympics?” or “When will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie break up?”) so other users can vote on the likely outcome. For instance, 45% of Ziibos forecast that The Dark Knight will lead the summer box office.

Interlopers: None. Everyone’s ignorant opinions are equally welcome here.

Myrl.com (currently in beta)

Who will be on it: Avatars from virtual worlds like Second Life.

What they’ll talk about: Whatever it is that fictional people who inhabit virtual worlds like to talk about. Human users will be able to post profiles for their avatars and recommend cool places they’ve stumbled upon in metaverses. Somewhat scarily, users build up karma points, and thus a more visible profile on the site, the longer they stay logged on.

Interloper: Reality.

Lost Zombies

Who’s on it: Some 1700 zombie-hunters, survivalists, and the undead themselves.

What they do there: Everyone’s an amateur George A. Romero on this site, where the exalted art form is a realistic mock photo or radio broadcast documenting an “outbreak.” Members share tactical tips in the discussion forum. (For instance: After being bitten by a zombie, the best course of action is go on a rampage, killing as many zombies as possible, before shooting yourself in the head.)

Interlopers: Earlier this month, a nonbeliever was banned for calling the users “losers.” One outraged member commented, “In my opinion, we should shun the nonbelievers and send [a zombie] after them.”

Spot a Potty

Who’s on it: Toilet enthusiasts, a seemingly small constituency. Like many networks on Ning, it’s possible that this one is a bit too specialized.

What they do there: Post photographs of their favorite toilets, at home and elsewhere. (Evidently, Disneyland has good ones.) One potty-zealous blogger describes the good eats at a Mexican joint above its bathroom pic, conjuring unfortunate associations.

Interlopers: This implies that people are actually using the site.