Marketing Is Dead; Long Live Anthropology

I’ve had a little case of writer’s block this week, so I started with the basics: I read the definition of “ marketing ” in Wikipedia.

The impetus of this was a comment I wrote on a recent Brazen Careerist article

in which I boiled down marketing to selling stuff. Really? That’s the

business I’m in? I get up at 5am to write because I love making crap

fly off the shelves?

Listen to Wikipedia’s definition: “Essentially, marketing is the

process of creating or directing an organization to be successful in

selling a product or service that people not only desire, but are

willing to buy.”

Bleh! Sure, there’s creation and desire (positive), but there is

also directing and willingness to consume (negative). It’s almost like

it’s not enough for them to buy it; you gotta make them want to buy it. Make ‘em beg.

Frankly, this doesn’t sound like the business I’m in at all. I find

marketing these days to be customer based – where are they and what do

they want? – and less, well, skeezy.

Ideally, marketing these days isn’t invasive or worthless or annoying.

In fact, marketing these days sounds a lot more like anthropology than

marketing.

What do you think? Are web 2.0 marketers really anthropologists of the present time? Don’t we study why certain people behave a certain way (and how to influence that behavior)?

