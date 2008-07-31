Dell To Introduce Vostro Laptops

For about a month, rumors have been circulating that Dell [NASDAQ:DELL] had a new full-sized notebook line brewing. Now confirmation has arrived in the form of an upcoming sale flier labeled the “Dell Business” flier for August 2008. Along with an image of a thin-but-squarish laptop with a red lid and red side accents are the spec list and the impressive price of what will be the Vostro 2510. The Vostro will pack a Core 2 Duo processor, 2GB of DDR2 SDRAM, an integrated webcam, a 160GB hard drive and a too-beefy-for-business-customers 256MB NVIDIA GeForce 8400 graphics processor. The price: $900. Not bad, despite the unseemly name. Availability should be set for August (hence the August flier date), but there’s no sign yet of the Vostro 2510 on Dell’s website.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens