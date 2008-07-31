Dell To Introduce Vostro Laptops

For about a month, rumors have been circulating that Dell [NASDAQ:DELL] had a new full-sized notebook line brewing. Now confirmation has arrived in the form of an upcoming sale flier labeled the “Dell Business” flier for August 2008. Along with an image of a thin-but-squarish laptop with a red lid and red side accents are the spec list and the impressive price of what will be the Vostro 2510. The Vostro will pack a Core 2 Duo processor, 2GB of DDR2 SDRAM, an integrated webcam, a 160GB hard drive and a too-beefy-for-business-customers 256MB NVIDIA GeForce 8400 graphics processor. The price: $900. Not bad, despite the unseemly name. Availability should be set for August (hence the August flier date), but there’s no sign yet of the Vostro 2510 on Dell’s website.