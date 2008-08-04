The Power Of Clarifying Your Goals

Often when I speak to people about success and personal development, I sense that some individuals doubt what I speak about. Many people are very skeptical of the message that emphasizes the importance setting specific goals and going after them. Most people figure that if you continue to hustle doing whatever you’ve been doing, you’ll someday stumble upon success.

This

week I was going through my old documents and I pulled my goals which I

set in April of 2004. I had broken my goals into long, mid and short

term goals. My long term deadline (3 years) was May of 2007, last

month. What a delight it was for me to be able to look at those long

term goals and realize I had achieved almost all of those goals I set 3

years ago. These goals were broken into Personal, Business and

Education/Career.

These

goals were bold, audacious and at the time seemingly out of reach but

through the process of clarifying them, I began the journey towards

achieving them. Because I clarified these goals for myself, I can look

at my progress today and boldly exclaim “I Am Successful”. By

clarifying your goals you set your own standards of success and then

you go after it.





One

of my business goals was that by May 2007 my business – Young &

Able cc, which was only a year old then- would be recognized as a major

player in Business and Personal Development field. I am to proud to say

that this has happened and the bold turnover figure I put down we have

surpassed!

Enough

about me; what about you? Are you content just waiting for your ship to

come in or will you swim out to it. Clarifying your goals is about

staking your claim to what you believe is possible for you. It is about

saying about saying, I know I have this great potential and focussing

on activating within a certain time-frame.

Don’t

be like the person who said “I always wanted to be somebody – I wish I

had been more specific”. If you don’t clarify for yourself where you

want to be 3 years from now, don’t be surprised that you are still in

the same place after that time.